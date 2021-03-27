Vince McMahon argues Oliver Luck was fired for violating XFL character rules

Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck are still involved in their lawsuit that stemmed from Luck’s firing last year.

Luck was hired as the XFL commissioner in 2018 and served in that role until the league filed for bankruptcy last April.

McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment fired Luck for cause around the time the league shut down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Luck filed a lawsuit in response, alleging he was owed the remainder of his five-year, $35 million deal.

The suit has been ongoing in Connecticut. Luck argued that McMahon fired him for a sinister purpose, while McMahon says Luck was fired for cause.

According to XFL News Room, McMahon’s argument is that Luck was fired for cause. The XFL had character rules for players they would sign, and McMahon says Luck violated those by signing players who had poor character. The signing of Antonio Callaway is one that would not have been allowed based on character rules.

The character matter seems to be an excuse for McMahon, whose Alpha Entertainment was likely looking to minimize expenses. However, it will be up to the court to decide the case.