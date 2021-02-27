Oliver Luck accuses Vince McMahon of firing him for ‘sinister purpose’

Oliver Luck has filed a response to Vince McMahon and Alpha Entertainment over his firing by the XFL.

McMahon’s XFL shut down last year, which was the first season of its revival. They shut down during the middle of the season, citing the pandemic as their reason.

Luck, who was the commissioner of the league, was on a 5-year, $35 million contract. The XFL fired him, so he responded with a lawsuit last year. The two sides are engaged in a legal battle, with the XFL arguing Luck was fired for cause.

In his latest legal filing in Connecticut district court, Luck alleges that McMahon and XFL parent company Alpha Entertainment, fired him for the “sinister purpose” of avoiding paying him. They said the XFL had no cause or grounds to fire him.

“McMahon violated his duty of good faith . . . to ensure that Alpha did not manufacture spurious or dishonest grounds on which to terminate Mr. Luck for the sinister purpose of avoiding payment of all compensation to which he was entitled upon a termination without cause,” Sportico’s Michael McCann reports.

Luck, 60, worked at the NCAA prior to the XFL. He has also served as the athletic director for West Virginia.

Luck was also mentioned as a candidate to be the next Pac-12 commissioner.