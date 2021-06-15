Vince Wilfork’s son arrested, charged with stealing father’s Super Bowl rings

The son of Vince Wilfork has been arrested and charged with stealing jewelry belonging to his father, including Super Bowl rings.

The Galveston County Daily News reported about the case on Tuesday. They say that Vince Wilfork noticed in May 2020 that some of his jewelry was missing. Included in the jewelry were two Super Bowl rings, two AFC championship rings, and a college national championship ring from Wilfork’s days with Miami.

Wilfork did not immediately report the jewelry as stolen because he wondered whether he had left them at his second home or in storage.

Wilfork learned the items were stolen when a Patriots fan sent him a message telling him someone boasted about purchasing Wilfork’s memorabilia. That person told Wilfork he had bought the items from Wilfork’s son, D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, for $62,000 in May 2020. The rings were turned in to the police after they were reported stolen.

Holmes-Wilfork was arrested on May 22. Bond for the 23-year-old was set at $300,000.

Wilfork also reported having expensive rings, earrings and necklaces stolen. The 39-year-old was a 5-time Pro Bowler during his career. He played 11 seasons for the Patriots and two with the Texans.

D’Aundre was arrested in 2016 on a felony drug charge.