Video: Leonard Fournette nails Micah Parsons with big block

September 11, 2022
by Larry Brown

Leonard Fournette blocks Micah Parsons

Leonard Fournette is not afraid to get his hands dirty with some pass-blocking.

Tom Brady was lined up in the shotgun for a passing play in the first half of Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons, who is the Cowboys’ premier pass-rusher, was lined up against left tackle Josh Wells.

Wells was in at left tackle as a backup after Donovan Smith got hurt. Parsons was able to get a good push on Wells, but what he didn’t see coming was Fournette, who hit him on the blindside and knocked him down.

Take a look at this block:

It’s one thing to block someone one-on-one and pancake them, and something totally different to nail them from the side as a helper. But that was still a pretty good shot from Playoff Lenny.

Parsons had two sacks in the first half against Tampa Bay, which explains why the Bucs needed some extra attention on the second-year linebacker. Fournette provided more than adequate help on that play.

