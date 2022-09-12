Video: Leonard Fournette nails Micah Parsons with big block

Leonard Fournette is not afraid to get his hands dirty with some pass-blocking.

Tom Brady was lined up in the shotgun for a passing play in the first half of Sunday night’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys. Micah Parsons, who is the Cowboys’ premier pass-rusher, was lined up against left tackle Josh Wells.

Wells was in at left tackle as a backup after Donovan Smith got hurt. Parsons was able to get a good push on Wells, but what he didn’t see coming was Fournette, who hit him on the blindside and knocked him down.

Take a look at this block:

The Julio catch was great, but Fournette in pass pro vs Parsons 👀 pic.twitter.com/H6UIgmiGih — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 12, 2022

It’s one thing to block someone one-on-one and pancake them, and something totally different to nail them from the side as a helper. But that was still a pretty good shot from Playoff Lenny.

Parsons had two sacks in the first half against Tampa Bay, which explains why the Bucs needed some extra attention on the second-year linebacker. Fournette provided more than adequate help on that play.