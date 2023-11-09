Von Miller not buying into ‘revenge game’ narrative against Broncos

Von Miller will be facing the Denver Broncos as an opponent for the first time on Monday, but the Buffalo Bills pass-rusher is not necessarily aiming for revenge.

Miller said Thursday that there is no bad blood between himself and the Denver organization, downplaying any talk of a “revenge game.” He even pointed out that things have changed so much since his 2021 trade that even the ownership is different.

“It’ll be fun. It’s not like a revenge game or anything like that,” Miller said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “I left on good terms. We won a Super Bowl. I had a great relationship with everybody in that facility. I didn’t have any bad blood with anybody in there.

“For me, I didn’t want to leave. I cried real tears when I left. To see them again and see that organization winning and starting to do better is a treat for me. It would never be the other way around.”

Miller added that he was treating the Broncos matchup as “just another game” and that too much time had passed for anything to be too personal.

“I haven’t played there in two years,” Miller added. “I didn’t get to play for the owner (Greg Penner) that’s there now, the head coach (Sean Payton) that’s there now, so a lot of change since I’ve been there. But one thing that will never change is my love for Broncos Country. They were with me through everything, from coming in as a rookie to getting injured twice.”

The Broncos traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 after over a decade with the franchise, and Miller wound up winning his second career Super Bowl as a result. The move was an emotional one for him, and he even floated the possibility of returning when he became a free agent. While that did not happen, there are obviously no hard feelings on either side.