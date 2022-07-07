Von Miller admits he would have taken less money to sign with 1 team

Von Miller signed a massive six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, but the star pass-rusher admits the team he ended up with was not his first choice. That is nothing personal, of course.

Miller grew up in DeSoto, Texas, which is a suburb of Dallas. He attended high school there and went on to play college ball at Texas A&M. That is why it is hardly a shock to hear that Miller wanted to play for the Dallas Cowboys. In an interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic that was published Thursday, Miller admitted he would have taken less money to sign with his hometown team.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller said. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

Miller says the Cowboys offered him the same deal they were willing to give Randy Gregory, which was $70 million over five years with two years guaranteed. Gregory backed out and signed with the Denver Broncos after initially agreeing to terms with Dallas. Miller’s deal with the Bills guarantees him just over $50 million through the first three years, so it does not sound like the Cowboys were close to matching that.

One of Miller’s friends and former teammates recently revealed how enthusiastic Miller was about the possibility of playing in Dallas. That does not mean he was disappointed, however, as he instead got a massive contract from a team that probably has a better overall roster.