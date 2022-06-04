Von Miller looked into signing with 1 team before joining Bills

Von Miller made the big decision to join the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, but there was apparently another team he asked about signing with first.

Miller’s friend and former teammate DeMarcus Ware revealed that Miller had asked him about joining the Dallas Cowboys once he entered free agency. However, the Cowboys could not afford to meet Miller’s salary demands, leading him to sign with Buffalo instead.

“That was business because I remember when Von called me he said ‘Hey is Dallas interested? I’m a free agent,'” Ware said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “And I said, ‘What?! You’re a free agent, what do you mean you’re a free agent? I thought you had one more year?’ He was like, ‘No I’m done [with the Rams], bro.’ He said call Jerry [Jones] and them and see what they want to do.’ I said are you trying to get them to empty the bank account? What you trying to do?”

The Cowboys did look into Miller, but the Texas native was simply too expensive for the cash-strapped franchise. Dallas did not have the cap flexibility to make anything happen, and Miller wound up going to Buffalo instead for six years and $120 million.

It makes sense that Miller wanted to at least consider going home, but the finances just weren’t realistic. That may not have been the only other scenario the star pass rusher considered, especially since he was hinting at yet another team during free agency.