Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.

Shortly after the Browns issued a statement confirming they will release Beckham, Jackson sent a not-so-cryptic tweet. He said he “can’t do nothing” and that people should tweet at the Ravens if they want to get something done, not him.

I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee🤣🤣 I can’t do nothing — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 5, 2021

Jackson was obviously referring to the barrage of tweets he received saying the Ravens need to sign Beckham. Of course, it may not be that simple.

Beckham would first have to clear waivers before any team can sign him as a free agent. The Browns are working on restructuring OBJ’s contract in a way that might entice teams to claim him. Baltimore is 29th on the waiver priority list, so 28 teams would have to pass on claiming Beckham before the Ravens had a shot at him.

Beckham would probably welcome the opportunity to join the Ravens. Not only are they one of the best teams in the AFC, but they also play in the same division as the Browns. If he can’t play for the Ravens, Beckham might have another specific contender in mind.

Photo: Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports