Von Miller claims 1 top NFL receiver wants to play in Buffalo

Von Miller whiffed on his efforts to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo, but now he seems to be turning his attention to an even more talented wideout.

Speaking with reporters this week, Miller said that he has been having conversations with Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Miller further claimed that Hopkins has told him of a desire to play for the Bills.

“I talk to Hop all the time,” said Miller, per The Buffalo News. “You just never know until you know. Hop said he wanted to be a Buffalo Bill, and you never know until you get that DeAndre Hopkins signature on a contract.

“I’m not sure what the circumstances are or what’s going on with that,” Miller added. “But I would love to see DeAndre Hopkins here, and I would love to have his skillset on our offense with Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox and Gabe Davis.”

The five-time All-Pro Hopkins remains under contract with the Arizona Cardinals for two more seasons but is seen as a likely trade candidate. A few weeks ago, we learned what the Cardinals’ reported asking price for him is.

Though the Bills recently added Trent Sherfield, they also lost a pair of wide receivers this offseason in Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie. The good news though is that there did already appear to be earlier signs that Hopkins was interested in them.