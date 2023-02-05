Ex-Pro Bowl CB arrested following crash that left person hospitalized

Former NFL defensive back Vontae Davis was arrested on Saturday following a car crash that left one person hospitalized.

Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reports that Davis was arrested in South Florida and charged with driving while under the influence. The 34-year-old allegedly crashed his car into a disabled vehicle on the side of the highway. The disabled car then hit a person who was standing next to it.

The person who got hit was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, according to police. Davis was allegedly found lying down sleeping on the shoulder of the road. He reportedly told officers he had two mixed drinks and was coming from a club. When asked why he was sleep, Davis said “I was tired.”

Davis played 10 seasons in the NFL. He was a first-round pick in 2009 out of Illinois. He had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014 and 2015.

Many fans are familiar with Davis from the unusual way he retired when he was with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.