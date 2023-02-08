 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, February 8, 2023

Vontae Davis displayed concerning signs after DUI crash

February 8, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Vontae Davis without a helmet

Nov 24, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis (23) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Colts 40-11. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Vontae Davis displayed some concerning signs after his DUI crash on Saturday.

Davis was arrested on Saturday for suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his car into a disabled vehicle on the side of the highway in South Florida. Davis injured a person who was standing beside the disabled vehicle.

Davis was found sleeping on the side of the road after the crash.

Davis reportedly remained asleep on the side of the highway until police woke him up and put him in a squad car.

Davis admitted to having two mixed drinks and was coming from a club. He had no recollection of the crash, which left both his vehicle and the car he hit in bad shape.

Davis played 10 seasons in the NFL. The 34-year-old was a first-round pick in 2009 out of Illinois. He had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the Indianapolis Colts from 2014-2015.

Davis is notorious for the unusual way he retired when he was with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.

Article Tags

Vontae Davis
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus