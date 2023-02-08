Vontae Davis displayed concerning signs after DUI crash

Vontae Davis displayed some concerning signs after his DUI crash on Saturday.

Davis was arrested on Saturday for suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his car into a disabled vehicle on the side of the highway in South Florida. Davis injured a person who was standing beside the disabled vehicle.

Davis was found sleeping on the side of the road after the crash.

Vontae Davis slept on the side of a FL highway after (allegedly) causing an accident Saturday morning around 7:50AM. The former Pro Bowler was arrested for DUI. Davis told cops he had 2 "mixed drinks" at a club, which he said he left at 2AM, almost 6 hrs before the wreck. pic.twitter.com/fj7ycSUVq1 — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) February 8, 2023

Davis reportedly remained asleep on the side of the highway until police woke him up and put him in a squad car.

Davis admitted to having two mixed drinks and was coming from a club. He had no recollection of the crash, which left both his vehicle and the car he hit in bad shape.

Davis played 10 seasons in the NFL. The 34-year-old was a first-round pick in 2009 out of Illinois. He had back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons with the Indianapolis Colts from 2014-2015.

Davis is notorious for the unusual way he retired when he was with the Buffalo Bills in 2018.