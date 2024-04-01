Ex-NFL star Vontae Davis found dead at 35

Former NFL defensive back Vontae Davis has died.

According to a report from WSVN in Miami, Davis was found dead on Monday morning inside a home in Southwest Ranches, Fla. Property records show that the home is owned by Adaline Davis, who is Davis’ grandmother.

Police said no foul play is suspected but an investigation is ongoing.

Davis was 35.

News of Davis’ death first circulated when Illinois assistant basketball coach Chester Frazier posted about it on social media.

“#illinination we lost a great today!!! RIP TO @vontaedavis man nothing but good memories of that dude in school!!! Praying for the Davis family!!” Frazier wrote on X.

Davis was a star cornerback at Illinois from 2006-2008. Frazier played basketball for the Fighting Illini at around the same time.

Davis’ death comes less than two months after he was arrested for suspicion of driving while under the influence after crashing his car into a disabled vehicle on the side of the highway in South Florida. Davis displayed some very concerning behavior after the crash.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Davis was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. He played for the Dolphins for three seasons before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent six years from 2012-2017. Davis then played for the Buffalo Bills for a brief period in 2018 before retiring in a very unusual manner.

Davis had 396 total tackles and 22 interceptions in his NFL career.