Voting breakdown reveals how close Josh Allen-Lamar Jackson MVP race was

Josh Allen is officially the NFL’s Most Valuable Player for the 2024 season, but it definitely ended up being something of a photo finish.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Allen was officially announced at the 2025 NFL Honors on Thursday to have won league MVP. Allen becomes the first Bills QB to ever win the award as well as the third Bills player overall (after running backs OJ Simpson and Thurman Thomas).

Soon after Allen was announced as the winner, the breakdown of the MVP vote between him and Baltimore Ravens counterpart Lamar Jackson was released. Allen received 27 first-place votes, 22 second-place votes, and one third-place vote for a total of 383 points. Meanwhile, Jackson got 23 first-place votes, 26 second-place votes, and one fourth-place vote for a total of 362 points.

As for Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, he ended up with no first-place votes and only one second-place votes as most of his votes were of the third- and fourth-place variety.

Here are the vote totals for the AP NFL MVP:

Josh Allen, Buffalo: 27-22-1-0-0=383

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: 23-26-0-1-0: 362

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia: 0-1-25-19-2: 120

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati: 0-1-15-10-12: 82

Jared Goff, Detroit: 0-0-6-5-19: 47

2024 actually broke a four-season streak of Allen throwing for 4,000 yards or more. But he was efficient with the throws he did make, producing 28 touchdowns and a career-low six interceptions. Allen was also a force on the ground, adding 531 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns to his ledger.

Jackson’s numbers (4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions with another 915 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns) were more impressive individually. But Allen helped lead his team to a better record (13-4 to Jackson’s 12-5) despite having far fewer proven weapons to work with.

Both quarterbacks had rock-solid arguments for MVP, though in the end, obviously only one could win. Jackson’s candidacy seemed to be gaining steam in recent weeks, but the award has ultimately ended up going to a first-time winner in Allen instead.