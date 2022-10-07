 Skip to main content
Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet

October 7, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one NFL legend was just as bored with it as the rest of us.

Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of the Colts’ 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos. The 75-year-old suggested that both teams consider punting the ball away on first down rather than bothering with offense.

The Colts and Broncos combined for seven field goals. Both teams were atrocious in the red zone. Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson threw two interceptions each, though neither pick was Wilson’s biggest mistake of the night. The $245 million man did not see a wide-open receiver in overtime for what would have been an easy game-winning touchdown (video here).

Phillips, who will be the head coach of the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks when the league returns next year, is known for having a great sense of humor. Whoever controls his Twitter account has had some gems in the past.

