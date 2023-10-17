Warren Sapp shares Jon Gruden’s reaction to Steelers rumor

Jon Gruden was recently mentioned in connection with an NFL job, but one of the coach’s former players finds that rumor to be laughable.

In a Q&A with fans last week, longtime Pittsburgh Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac floated Gruden as a possibility for the team’s offensive coordinator job should Matt Canada be fired. Dulac cited the fact that Gruden and Tomlin are friends. Tomlin was an assistant on Gruden’s staff with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2002 and 2003.

Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp was also on those Bucs teams, one of which won a Super Bowl. During an appearance on Jason Whitlock’s show this week, Sapp was asked about the talk of Gruden joining the Steelers. Sapp indicated that he reached out to both Tomlin and Gruden about the rumor and got a similar response from both.

"I can't even tell you what Jon said…" Warren Sapp on rumors Jon Gruden could join Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/rTkA23GqHM — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) October 12, 2023

“You know anybody that was possibly working in that building with him?” Sapp asked Whitlock, referring to himself. “You think when I got your text message this morning I didn’t send out two text messages? Not even close. Come on. I can’t even say what Jon said. No. Mike (Tomlin) said, ‘I don’t know who writes this stuff, Warren.’ … Trust me, no, he’s not going (to Pittsburgh).”

Most people did not need to hear it from Sapp to know how unlikely it is for Gruden to join the Steelers, but it sounds like the 7-time Pro Bowl lineman heard it straight from the source.

Gruden was forced to resign after emails were leaked that featured him using racist and homophobic language. He also had negative things to say about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in some of the emails. The 60-year-old has since filed a lawsuit against the NFL, claiming people with the league intentionally leaked the emails in order to force him out.

Even if the Steelers wanted to hire Gruden, there would be questions about whether the NFL would try to block the move. Though, Gruden did work with one team this past offseason.