Report: Washington planning big push to acquire franchise QB

There is already a great deal of intrigue surrounding the quarterback market ahead of the NFL offseason. One team may be a big factor, however, and seems to be flying under the radar a bit.

The Washington Football Team intends to “take a big swing” at a veteran quarterback this offseason, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Washington is set to have more than $40 million in cap space available, and could even consider offering the No. 11 draft pick if the right quarterback is available for trade.

Washington could actually be an attractive proposition for a veteran quarterback. The team had a strong offensive line last season, and Antonio Gibson and Terry McLaurin are solid weapons to have on offense. The big question is whether a good enough quarterback will be available, and whether Washington could outcompete a team like Tampa Bay if Tom Brady retires.

The likes of Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson could be on the market this offseason depending on what rumors you believe. Whether Washington could land either is another question, and might have to settle for a lesser option.

Photo: Sep 26, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera walks on the field prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports