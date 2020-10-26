Washington shares awesome video from Ron Rivera’s final cancer treatment

Ron Rivera reached a major milestone with his cancer treatment on Monday, and the Washington Football Team documented some of it for those who have been following the coach’s journey.

Washington shared a video on Twitter Monday morning that was captioned “It’s a different kind of Victory Monday.” The clip showed Rivera walking out of his final treatment with people cheering him on wearing “Rivera Strong” shirts. The head coach then got to ring the bell that symbolizes that his treatment is complete.

It's a different kind of Victory Monday #RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

Rivera has received IV treatments during games this season and was visibly struggling to get through a few contests, according to reporters. He recently described his battle with cancer as having a 300-pound gorilla on his back and said he is usually exhausted by about 5 p.m.

Being the head coach of an NFL team is a taxing job to begin with, let alone trying to fulfill all of those responsibilities while battling cancer. Here’s hoping Rivera continues to make positive strides.