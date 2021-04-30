Here is what Aaron Rodgers has told some teammates about Packers situation

The Packers may eventually find a way to convince Aaron Rodgers to remain with the team, but all signs continue to point to the star quarterback wanting out of Green Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Friday that Rodgers’ discontent with the Packers is “legitimate.” The three-time MVP has reportedly gone as far as to tell teammates he will not return to Green Bay in 2021.

"It's legitimate. He's told some teammates … that he doesn't plan to return."@AdamSchefter with the latest on Aaron Rodgers 👀 pic.twitter.com/VEvVwCumV3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 30, 2021

“He’s told some teammates and players within the team that he doesn’t plan to return,” Schefter said. “Whether he follows up on that, we’ll see how the summer unfolds. We’ll see if it changes, but that’s how he feels.”

Schefter reiterated that one of the main sources of Rodgers’ frustration is that the Packers traded up in the draft last year to select quarterback Jordan Love. Rodgers was more bothered by Green Bay executives keeping him in the dark over the pick than he was about the pick itself.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Thursday that there is zero chance Rodgers will be traded, but he essentially admitted the team mishandled the Love situation last year.

Rodgers and the Packers have also been at odds over the quarterback’s contract this offseason. You can read an explanation of what has reportedly occurred with those negotiations here.

A lot can change in several months, but Rodgers is clearly digging his heels in. The Packers are going to have to work hard to change his mind.