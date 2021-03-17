Here is what Bears reportedly offered Seahawks for Russell Wilson

The Chicago Bears made an aggressive push to trade for Russell Wilson before they signed Andy Dalton on Tuesday, and now we have a better idea of what they may have offered for the star quarterback.

An NFL source shared some details of Chicago’s offer to the Seattle Seahawks with Dan Patrick on Wednesday. The Bears reportedly offered three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two players who are starters.

Patrick said it was Seahawks coach Pete Carroll — not general manager John Schneider — who turned the deal down.

A previous report made it seem like the Seahawks gave Chicago’s offer real consideration. Now that we know how much the Bears were willing to give up, that is hardly a surprise.

Carroll will turn 70 at the start of next season. His Seahawks won 12 games last year, and they are almost certainly going to be a playoff contender again in 2021. You can understand why he isn’t interested in a rebuild, even if he supposedly had a QB in mind as a potential Wilson replacement.