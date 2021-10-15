Terry Bradshaw being canceled for acknowledging Erin Andrews’ cowboy outfit

The outrage mob is trying to cancel Terry Bradshaw for acknowledging the themed outfit Erin Andrews wore for an interview.

Andrews is one of the reporters on FOX’s NFL team. She sat down with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White for an interview that aired ahead of his team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night. The interview was about White’s love of horses and took place inside of horse stables.

Andrews dressed appropriately for the occasion and had on cowboy boots and a jean-cowboy shirt.

After the interview was done playing, Bradshaw, who was at FOX’s headquarters, spoke with Andrews, who was on the scene in Philadelphia.

“You got your cowboy boots on and your shirt, you’re looking good, I enjoyed that interview,” Bradshaw said to Andrews.

Here’s the video of Terry Bradshaw complementing Erin Andrews since everyone is talking about it on my TL pic.twitter.com/OYqme6GGGs — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 15, 2021

Absent context, it might look like Bradshaw is randomly remarking on Andrews’ appearance, which would be odd. But in context, Bradshaw’s acknowledgment made sense. He was noting that Andrews dressed up for her interview in cowboy attire.

Next thing you knew, the Twitter mob was accusing Bradshaw of effectively sexually harassing Andrews. One website even called Bradshaw a “creep.” Most of the people probably did not even know that Andrews had dressed up for the horse interview with White.

Andrews tweeted a few times after the game ended, but she did not tweet anything about Bradshaw. If she felt Bradshaw’s comments were inappropriate, she should say so publicly. Until then, this is almost as stupid of a controversy as her Jimmy Garoppolo interview that got attention.

Photo: Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, CA USA; Terry Bradshaw before the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Levin’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports