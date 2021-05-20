Aaron Rodgers, Packers working toward resolution?

Aaron Rodgers has yet to publicly confirm or deny that he wants out of Green Bay, but Packers fans have been understandably anxious since reports about his discontent began spilling out just before the draft. Things may finally be moving in the right direction, however.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said on “Get Up!” Thursday that the Packers have had conversations with Rodgers’ representatives about a possible new contract. At the very least, that may be a sign that the reigning NFL MVP has not totally ruled out returning to Green Bay.

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers doesn't seem to be quite as irreparable as previously thought, per @DanGrazianoESPN: "There have been conversations between Aaron Rodgers camp and the Packers about a new contract." 👀 pic.twitter.com/Le86DcwCq8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 20, 2021

“There have been conversations between Aaron Rodgers’ camp and the Packers about a new contract. … The willingness to do a new contract tells you they’re willing to bend a little bit in Aaron Rodgers’ direction,” Graziano said. “It’s just a question of what that number is and is it high enough to get him back.

“Do they have to do something with Jordan Love to convince (Rodgers) that he’s no longer a threat to his long-term future there? It’s certainly not resolved or necessarily close to resolved, but right now the Packers’ mindset is finding a way back to Aaron Rodgers as their starter versus moving on from him.”

The Packers traded up in the first round to draft Love last year, so it seems highly unlikely that they would trade him. They could, however, structure a new Rodgers contract in a way that proves they are committed to him as their starter for several more seasons.

Money may not be the issue for Rodgers. There was reportedly a specific reason he turned down Green Bay’s last contract extension offer, and it wasn’t dollars or cents.