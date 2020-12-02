Aaron Rodgers seemingly takes shot at Packers’ front office

Aaron Rodgers has not hidden the fact that he was unhappy with the Green Bay Packers’ decision to draft Jordan Love in the first round, and the former MVP does not seem like he has gotten over the move more than seven months later.

During his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers spoke about the importance of records and milestones and said he does not think he is anywhere close to retirement. He then appeared to take a swipe at the Packers’ brass.

"I don't think I'm done… By any stretch of the imagination even though some people may have thought so in the offseason" ~ @AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/6TWnPVgm4K — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 1, 2020

“When it comes to records and milestones, I love them,” Rodgers said. “I do take pride in them. I think they’re more things you look back on when you’re done playing. I don’t think I’m done by any stretch of the imagination, even though some people may have thought so in the offseason.”

Rodgers could claim he was referring to fans and the media, but McAfee’s reaction said it all. Rodgers is a weekly guest on McAfee’s show and the two have a close relationship, and Pat clearly thought there was a lot behind that remark.

If the Love pick motivates Rodgers to win another Super Bowl and keep playing at a high level, it will have been worth it for Green Bay. Tom Brady was clearly irritated after the New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo in 2014, and Brady went on to lead New England to three more Super Bowls after that. Rodgers has admitted he wasn’t thrilled when Green Bay drafted Love, though he is not holding anything against the rookie.

One Packers legend believes it is only a matter of time before Rodgers leaves the team. That may or may not happen, but it would stand to reason that Rodgers’ relationship with Packers executives is not on the most solid ground.