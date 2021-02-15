Here is why Cam Newton could return to Patriots in 2021

It has been both reported and widely assumed that Cam Newton will not return to the New England Patriots next season. But now that it suddenly seems like the Pats could have trouble attracting free agents, is there a scenario where Bill Belichick could give Newton another shot?

Michael Giardi of NFL Network was asked on Monday if the Patriots will consider bringing Newton back, and the reporter said he would not rule it out. The rationale is that New England did not sign Newton until June last year, which gave him minimal time to learn a complicated offense while juggling coronavirus restrictions. Giardi also noted how few weapons the Patriots gave Newton to work with, especially after Julian Edelman went down with an injury.

“Maybe if they look back on what they did this past season, they’ll decide, ‘We didn’t do enough for Cam to make Cam as comfortable as possible in this offense,'” Giardi said.

There’s no denying that the Patriots put Newton in a tough position. Very few quarterbacks would thrive with Jakobi Meyers as their top wide receiver and no legitimate pass-catching option at the tight end position. That said, a poor supporting cast wasn’t Newton’s only issue.

Newton finished the season with 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He even looked physically limited at times, which is concerning given his history with shoulder problems.

We have heard reports that make it seem like the Patriots could have trouble trading for a starting quarterback or attracting free agents. If their only option is to draft a QB, perhaps they will bring back Newton for another season and see if he can improve in a bridge role.