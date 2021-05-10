Here is why Jaguars are waiting to make Tim Tebow decision

The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to be flirting with the idea of signing Tim Tebow, but they are not in a rush to make a final decision.

In his weekly column for NBC Sports, Peter King confirmed that there is a chance the Jaguars could sign Tebow as a backup tight end. However, King believes head coach Urban Meyer will want to wait at least another week before making a determination.

“I hear the Jaguars will wait till after this weekend’s rookie mini-camp to assess their roster and maybe see how much they think they can get in the overall blocking/receiving from fifth-round tight end Luke Farrell of Ohio State. (I think they’ll be pleased with him.) But after declining to keep solid vet Tyler Eifert last week, the Jags have a major need at tight end. Which could give Tebow fan Urban Meyer a pretty good reason to bring in Tebow for a shot to be roster insurance,” King wrote.

It does not sound like the Jags will have any competition to sign Tebow. The 33-year-old has not had any known workouts with other teams, and he probably only wants to play for Meyer if he returns to the NFL. He is also beloved by many fans in Jacksonville because of his Florida roots.

Some comments the co-owner of the Jags made last week indicated Meyer is leaning toward signing Tebow. We should have an answer by the end of the month.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0