Jaguars co-owner offers hint about Tim Tebow’s future with team?

Tim Tebow recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, and it has become clear that the visit was more than just a courtesy meeting with his former coach.

Jaguars executive Tony Kahn, a co-owner of the team and the son of owner Shad Khan, spoke about Tebow’s workout in Jacksonville during an appearance on Bleacher Report’s “Draft Wrap” show. While Khan said he is unable to comment much on the situation, he did admit that Jags head coach Urban Meyer “really thinks (Tebow) can help us.”

To me, sounds like Tim Tebow the TE is going to be a thing. pic.twitter.com/qTK4VISljW — Dilla (@E_Dilla) May 4, 2021

“Tim has definitely come in and worked out. Beyond that, I can’t say too much,” Khan said. “Tim has come in and worked out as a tight end. That’s not a position that we’ve seen him play, but it’s a position he’s been practicing at with us.

“Obviously Urban knows Tim really well and Tim has a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us.”

Meyer confirmed on Sunday that Tebow worked out with Jacksonville’s tight end unit. The coach called the position a “concern” for the Jaguars but said the team has not made a decision about Tebow yet. You can read Meyer’s full comments here.

At this point, it would be somewhat surprising if the Jaguars don’t sign Tebow. We know he and Meyer have a close relationship, and there has been talk of Tebow playing a very specific role in Jacksonville.

Photo: Sports Spectrum/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0