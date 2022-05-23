Wife of Dwayne Haskins issues new statement following autopsy results

Dwayne Haskins’ widow issued a new statement on Monday, hours after the autopsy and toxicology report for the late quarterback were released.

Haskins was killed after being hit by a truck in Florida on April 9. The autopsy and toxicology reports revealed Haskins had drugs in his sytem and his blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

The reports reflected poorly on the late quarterack, which led to the statement from his widow.

Kalabrya Haskins released a statement through her attorney and asked for privacy and patience.

A statement from attorney Rick Ellsley on behalf of Dwayne Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya Haskins: pic.twitter.com/lUVVfapJJM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 23, 2022

Haskins went to dinner and a club the night he was killed. He later left and ran out of gas on the highway. He had a woman who was passed out in the car with him. Haskins was searching for gas when he was struck by the car and killed.

The former Rose Bowl MVP threw for 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 career NFL games. He spent his first two seasons with Washington and was entering his second season with the Steelers.