Report reveals where Will Levis stands with Titans

Will Levis has been competing with Malik Willis this offseason for the Tennessee Titans’ backup quarterback job, and the former Kentucky star is trending toward losing that battle.

Levis is not expected to play in Friday night’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The NFL insider believes that will strengthen Willis’ chances of landing the No. 2 job behind Titans starting QB Ryan Tannehill.

#Titans QB Will Levis (thigh) is not expected to play tonight vs the Patriots, per source, strengthening Malik Willis’ chances to earn the No. 2 job to start the season if he continues to show improvement. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 25, 2023

Levis did not play in Tennessee’s preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings last week, either. He was then out of uniform for Tuesday’s practice but a full participant on Wednesday.

Nick Suss of The Tennessee reports that Levis is dealing with a leg injury, but both the quarterback and team have been secretive about it.

“I just had something happen in a practice that just came up,” Levis told reporters this week. “I went to the medical staff and I’m just following their directions in the best way to attack it and get better. It’s nothing too serious but I’m just going to make sure I take the right steps to get back to the road to recovery.”

In his lone preseason game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 12, Levis went 9/14 for 85 yards and an interception. Willis is 26/42 for 274 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions across two games. Willis has also rushed for 113 yards and a score.

Levis was drafted with the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) by the Titans in April. He recently landed a big-time endorsement deal, but it may be a while before he gets a chance to shine.