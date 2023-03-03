Will Levis has great quote about throwing at NFL Combine

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is not shying away from showing off at the NFL Combine.

While quarterback Bryce Young is choosing to wait until his pro day to throw for scouts, Levis is among the quarterbacks eager to show off his arm at the Combine. When asked why, the Kentucky quarterback offered a pretty great reason.

Kentucky QB Will Levis was asked why he chose to throw here at the Combine when other QBs opt not to “Because I’ve got a cannon, and I’m gonna show it off” pic.twitter.com/vBlaKslhkq — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 3, 2023

“Because I’ve got a cannon, and I’m gonna show it off,” Levis said.

NFL teams have to like the confidence. Levis certainly divides opinion, but some teams and experts appear to love him and he stands a good chance of going very early in the first round.

Levis threw for 2,406 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season at Kentucky after putting up an even bigger campaign in 2021 that initially put him on the map.