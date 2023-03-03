 Skip to main content
Will Levis has great quote about throwing at NFL Combine

March 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Will Levis speaking to reporters

Mar 3, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (QB08) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is not shying away from showing off at the NFL Combine.

While quarterback Bryce Young is choosing to wait until his pro day to throw for scouts, Levis is among the quarterbacks eager to show off his arm at the Combine. When asked why, the Kentucky quarterback offered a pretty great reason.

“Because I’ve got a cannon, and I’m gonna show it off,” Levis said.

NFL teams have to like the confidence. Levis certainly divides opinion, but some teams and experts appear to love him and he stands a good chance of going very early in the first round.

Levis threw for 2,406 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season at Kentucky after putting up an even bigger campaign in 2021 that initially put him on the map.

