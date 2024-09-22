 Skip to main content
Ugly stat about Will Levis goes viral

September 22, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Will Levis without a helmet

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) exits the field after the Titans lost in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo credit: Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis struggled early on in Sunday’s game, and it was not long before another unflattering stat about him went viral.

The Titans were trailing 10-7 and had the ball at their own 31-yard line in the first half of their game against the Green Bay Packers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Levis completely telegraphed a pass toward the right sideline, and Packers defensive back Jaire Alexander came away with an easy pick-six.

The interception was the fourth in nine quarters this season for Levis. As John Glennon of the Nashville Post pointed out, that is as many interceptions as Levis threw in his nine starts as a rookie last season.

Levis has made several costly mistakes in Tennessee’s first three games. In addition to the four interceptions, he also lost a fumble on 3rd-and-goal in last week’s loss to the New York Jets. Television cameras even caught Titans coach Brian Callahan losing his cool with Levis on the sideline after that play.

If Levis continues to struggle, the Titans may have to consider a quarterback change.

