 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 30, 2023

Report: Willie McGinest let go by NFL Network

March 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Willie McGinest in a suit

Sep 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots former player and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest on the field prior to a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Willie McGinest reportedly is among those who have been let go by NFL Network.

NFL Network is cutting some personnel, not unlike many other companies. Jim Trotter, Rachel Bonnetta and Mike Giardi are among those who have been let go by the league-owned media company.

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, NFL Network is also parting ways with McGinest.

McGinest is being sued by a man who was beaten up by the former linebacker at a restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 9. McGinest has also been charged with two felonies.

NFL Network had suspended McGinest pending an investigation of the criminal charges he was facing.

The 51-year-old is best known for being an anchor on a Patriots defense that won three Super Bowls. The former linebacker played college ball at USC before he was drafted by New England with the fourth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. McGinest played for the Patriots until 2005 and then played the final three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He made the Pro Bowl in 1996 and 2003.

McGinest has been working as an analyst for NFL Network for several years. He also had brief stints at FOX Sports and ESPN.

Article Tags

Willie McGinest
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus