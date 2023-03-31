Report: Willie McGinest let go by NFL Network

Willie McGinest reportedly is among those who have been let go by NFL Network.

NFL Network is cutting some personnel, not unlike many other companies. Jim Trotter, Rachel Bonnetta and Mike Giardi are among those who have been let go by the league-owned media company.

According to Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, NFL Network is also parting ways with McGinest.

McGinest is being sued by a man who was beaten up by the former linebacker at a restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif. on Dec. 9. McGinest has also been charged with two felonies.

NFL Network had suspended McGinest pending an investigation of the criminal charges he was facing.

The 51-year-old is best known for being an anchor on a Patriots defense that won three Super Bowls. The former linebacker played college ball at USC before he was drafted by New England with the fourth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. McGinest played for the Patriots until 2005 and then played the final three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns. He made the Pro Bowl in 1996 and 2003.

McGinest has been working as an analyst for NFL Network for several years. He also had brief stints at FOX Sports and ESPN.