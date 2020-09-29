Woman facing lengthy prison sentence for trying to kidnap Joe Montana’s grandchild

NFL legend Joe Montana and his wife Jennifer were involved in a terrifying incident over the weekend in which they had to thwart a kidnapping attempt, and the woman responsible is facing serious jail time.

Sodsai Dalzell, 39, entered the home where the Montanas were staying in Malibu, Calif., on Saturday and allegedly took one of their grandchildren out of a playpen where the baby was sleeping. Dalzell took the baby to another area of the home, where Joe and Jennifer confronted her and were able to wrestle their granddaughter away. The woman fled the home but was caught by L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officers a few blocks away.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Dalzell has been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a victim under 14 and one count of first-degree burglary. She is facing up to 11 years in state prison if convicted of the kidnapping charge and six years for the burglary charge.

Prosecutors have recommended Dalzell’s bail be set at $200,000.

Fortunately, it does not sound like the baby was harmed in any way.

We’ve heard of athletes thwarting crime attempts in the past, but this incident involved Montana’s own grandchild. We can only imagine how scary that must have been.