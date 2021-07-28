Xavien Howard officially requests trade from Dolphins in extremely professional note

Xavien Howard has officially declared his desire to be traded, and he did so with a professional note.

Howard shared a note via ESPN reporter Adam Schefter on Twitter Tuesday. In the note, Howard said he feels he has outperformed his contract. He and his new agent David Canter say they have tried to renegotiate his deal with Miami, but that hasn’t gone anywhere.

Howard believes the Dolphins have not dealt with him in good faith.

“That’s why I want to make it clear I’m not happy, and have requested a trade. Until that trade happens I am just here so I don’t get fined, and will handle myself like professionals do,” he said in his note.

Howard was the No. 38 overall pick by Miami in 2016. He had a league-high seven interceptions in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl that season. He then switched agents to Damarius Bilbo, who helped negotiate his five-year extension signed in May 2019.

However, Howard wrote in his note that he did not understand the extension or feel comfortable with it. He feels he has outperformed his deal and is due a larger contract.

Canter, whom we learned Howard hired in January, is working on getting Howard a new deal. Howard was described as a person of interest in a 2020 shooting at Bilbo’s house, but that case was closed.

Howard is set to make $12.1 million this season, the second of his five-year deal. His teammate, Byron Jones, signed a five-year, $82.5 million free agent contract with Miami last year, and is paid more as a cornerback.