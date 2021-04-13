XFL reportedly considering unique partnership with CFL

The XFL is trying to expand its reach as it seeks to establish itself as a viable football league, and one of the avenues to do that might end up being quite unique.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, the XFL and Canadian Football League are in negotiations to create some sort of partnership. That agreement could result in a postseason game between the XFL champion and CFL champion. Another option being considered is an All-Star game featuring top players from both leagues. There is even some thought of the two leagues playing some “interleague” games during their respective seasons.

The ultimate goal of the partnership is said to be a merger between the two leagues. This would ideally expand the CFL’s reach further into the United States while making XFL teams viable in Canada.

The XFL is trying to re-establish itself following its pandemic-induced shutdown and eventual bankruptcy. However, a pretty big name is trying to rescue it and make it viable. This would certainly be a big step toward that.