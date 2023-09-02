Report: 1 XFL team likely to move for 2024 season

The XFL had eight teams competing last season in what was their return to action after going on hiatus for nearly three years. But one of those teams is likely relocating for 2024.

The Vegas Vipers, which went 2-8 last season, told their season ticket holders via email on Thursday that they will no longer play their home games at Cashman Field. They added in the note that they were looking at “all our options” for 2024.

Notice sent by the XFL to employees today. A follow up to my report in May, and the recent developments surrounding the Vipers no longer playing at Cashman Field. https://t.co/TUSYefClL6 pic.twitter.com/engNtbXPa8 — Mike Mitchell (@ByMikeMitchell) September 1, 2023

Cashman Field used to serve as a minor league baseball stadium and has recently served as a soccer field. The stadium was criticized for not being up to good enough standards for an XFL team.

Beyond no longer playing at Cashman Field, XFL News Hub reported on Tuesday that the Vegas Vipers were looking into relocation. Tempe, Ariz. and Nashville, Tenn. were reported to be the two cities the team was considering moving to for 2024.

EXCLUSIVE: Vegas Vipers Explore Relocation Options for 2024 Season: Nashville, Tennessee, and Arizona State University Under Consideration (via Mark Perry) https://t.co/29PAMt3vic #XFL #XFL2024 #AltFootball pic.twitter.com/DTdlwh3ISw — XFL News Hub (@XFLNewsHub) August 29, 2023

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Rod Woodson served as the team’s head coach last season, but he was let go in June. They have since hired a new coach.

The XFL reportedly lost around $60 million while operating last season. Despite the significant financial losses, the league’s owners remain optimistic.