Hall of Fame player loses his job as XFL head coach

Rod Woodson did not enjoy much success in his first season as the head coach of the XFL’s Vegas Vipers, and the former NFL star will not have an opportunity to make things right in 2024.

The XFL announced in a statement on Sunday that Woodson and the Vipers have mutually agreed to part ways. XFL president Russ Brandon thanked Woodson and said the Hall of Fame defensive back “left an indelible mark on all the coaches, staff, and players.” Woodson released a similar statement.

“After speaking with my family and members of the football operations team, we decided it was in our mutual interest for me to step away from the team,” Woodson said. “I would like to thank everyone at the League and wish them continued success as they enter season two.”

Woodson, 58, played for four different teams across 17 NFL seasons. He won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001 and was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times. The former first-round pick also held a handful of assistant coaching jobs in the NFL after he retired from playing.

The Vipers went 2-8 in the XFL’s first season back and finished last in the North division.