Zac Stacy made puzzling claims to police after domestic violence arrest

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida last month after disturbing videos allegedly showed him attacking his ex-girlfriend. Once police located him, Stacy provided a puzzling explanation for the incident.

Stacy was arrested on felony charges on Nov. 18, which is the day after videos were published that showed him allegedly beating up his ex-girlfriend, Kris Evans. TMZ obtained the arrest video and shared it on Monday. In it, Stacy is shown telling police that Evans “staged” the violent incident. The 30-year-old claimed he had recently gotten out of rehab for anxiety and depression and that Evans was trying to get money from him.

Stacy said Evans had an affair with his financial advisor, who was also one of his teammates in college. It’s unclear why he called it an “affair” when he repeatedly told officers that he did not want a relationship with Evans and was only trying to be more involved in his 4-month-old son’s life.

“The whole thing was staged. All she’s trying to do is get money out of me. She got a reaction out of me,” Stacy told police. “She knew I was down. She knew I was going through anxiety and depression. She knew I was trying to close this gap that’s between me and my son. She’s just upset that she got caught and she’s upset that I’m not taking care of her like she expected.”

Evans issued a response to TMZ on Monday. She said she doesn’t know “how you can stage getting your a– beat.” She also said the arrest video made her upset because she felt like police were “consoling” Stacy.

Stacy posted bail at Orange County Jail last month after being charged with two felonies: aggravated assault and criminal mischief. He initially fled the state of Florida after the alleged attack, and Evans said she believed he was being aided by friends.

Stacy played four seasons at Vanderbilt from 2009-2012. He was drafted by the Rams in 2013 and rushed for 1,355 yards and 9 touchdowns over three seasons in the NFL.

Photo: Orange County Department of Corrections