Ex-Zac Stacy teammate reacts to video in tweet

The brutal videos that allegedly depict former NFL running back Zac Stacy committing domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend is not going over well with at least one of his former teammates.

Chris Long played with Stacy on the St. Louis Rams from 2013-2014, which marked two of Stacy’s three seasons in the NFL. Long addressed on Twitter the alleged videos of Stacy committing domestic violence.

“Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bulls–t they do at home,” Long wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

Long inadvertently drew more attention to the video by saying he would not retweet it, but the point stands — the videos are awful and they show you may never actually know about someone.

Stacy rushed for 1,355 yards and 9 touchdowns over three seasons in the NFL. He was a fifth-round pick by the Rams in 2013.

Photo: Nov 9, 2014; Glendale, AZ, USA; St. Louis Rams running back Zac Stacy (30) against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. The Cardinals defeated the Rams 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports