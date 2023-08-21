 Skip to main content
Latest Joe Burrow injury update is great news for Bengals

August 21, 2023
by Grey Papke
Joe Burrow on the sideline

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks the sideline in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Joe Burrow has been absent for the entirety of preseason after suffering a calf injury early in training camp, but it is safe to say he is progressing exactly as the Cincinnati Bengals would want him to.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Burrow looks “as good as he’s ever looked” and is at least walking around without any lingering impacts from the injury.

The Bengals have not actually confirmed whether or not Burrow will be ready to go for Week 1, but it would be a surprise at this point if he is not. He has already been doing on-field work as well.

Burrow put a huge scare into the Bengals when he went down with a non-contact injury late in July during a practice drill. Fortunately, it turned out to be relatively manageable, so the 26-year-old should be good to go pretty soon.

