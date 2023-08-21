Latest Joe Burrow injury update is great news for Bengals

Joe Burrow has been absent for the entirety of preseason after suffering a calf injury early in training camp, but it is safe to say he is progressing exactly as the Cincinnati Bengals would want him to.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Burrow looks “as good as he’s ever looked” and is at least walking around without any lingering impacts from the injury.

#Bengals coach Zac Taylor, on QB Joe Burrow: “He looks great. Physically walking around, he looks as good as he's ever looked.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2023

The Bengals have not actually confirmed whether or not Burrow will be ready to go for Week 1, but it would be a surprise at this point if he is not. He has already been doing on-field work as well.

Burrow put a huge scare into the Bengals when he went down with a non-contact injury late in July during a practice drill. Fortunately, it turned out to be relatively manageable, so the 26-year-old should be good to go pretty soon.