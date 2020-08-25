Report: Zach Ertz, Eagles talking contract extension

We have already seen some massive contracts handed out to star tight ends this offseason, and Zach Ertz could be next.

Ertz and the Philadelphia Eagles are discussing a contract extension, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The two sides had talked previously but put things on hold.

With George Kittle and Travis Kelce having signed huge extensions this offseason, Ertz is in a position of strength. The Eagles star has put up big numbers over the past few seasons, but his $6.6 million base salary for 2020 places him well below the top-paid players at the position.

Ertz only has one season with 1,000-plus yards receiving, but he has averaged well over 800 yards every year since 2015. He’s outperforming the the five-year, $42.5 million deal he signed back in 2016.

It will be tough for Ertz to make the argument that he should be earning more than Kittle’s $15 million per year or Kelce’s $14.3 million. However, the Eagles should be comfortable paying him something close to that and significantly more than the roughly $10 million Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper make.