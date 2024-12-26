Zach Ertz addresses his confrontation with Nick Sirianni

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz on Thursday addressed his viral confrontation with Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni following Sunday’s game.

Ertz and Sirianni had some sort of exchange after shaking hands following Washington’s 36-33 win on Sunday. Reports suggested that Eagles security had to separate the two, with video of the confrontation largely confirming that account.

Ertz was the first to address the issue on Thursday, and he downplayed the incident. The tight end said it was the product of two competitive people coming into contact, and that he has no problems with his former head coach.

“I’m not really going to get into the specifics. Just two people that really love to compete, I would say,” Ertz told reporters. “Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there. We still have a great relationship. I think it’s definitely been blown way out of proportion. We spoke. We’re good. There’s no ill feelings on my part, and I don’t think there’s any ill feelings on his part. It’s just something, in the heat of the moment, probably got blown out of proportion.”

Zach Ertz says the postgame scene with Nick Sirianni is blown way out of proportion. Ertz says things are all good now and just two competitive people. pic.twitter.com/q1f1uNoIvq — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 26, 2024

Ertz played for the Eagles from 2013 to 2021. He briefly played for Sirianni during the coach’s first season with the team, but was traded shortly after Sirianni’s arrival. At the time, Ertz was in the final year of his contract and very badly wanted a new one, but never got it.

Ertz only made one catch for 12 yards in Sunday’s win, but has 55 grabs for 538 yards and four touchdowns on the season.