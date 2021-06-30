Is this team close to a Zach Ertz trade?

It’s almost certain that Zach Ertz’ Philadelphia Eagles career is over, but there has been no resolution on where he might wind up. It sounds like the Eagles might finally be getting close to a deal, however.

Longtime Eagles play-by-play announcer Merrill Reese claimed on The National Football Show that the Eagles are close to trading Ertz to the Buffalo Bills.

“The word today is that they are very close to a deal and I don’t have any inside information to substantiate this, but the word is that they’re close to a deal with Buffalo for Zach Ertz,” Reese told host Dan Sileo, via Ryan Talbot of New York Upstate. “I believe you have as much chance of being on this roster as Zach Ertz in a few weeks.”

Ertz has not reported to Eagles camp this offseason. It’s been said he’d prefer to pick his new team, so a trade might not make Ertz happy, but it would get him out of Philadelphia. It would also put him on another contender in Buffalo, so it’s not a bad situation for him at all if it comes to pass.