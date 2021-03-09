Zach Ertz hoping for release from Eagles rather than trade

The Philadelphia Eagles have been shopping Zach Ertz in trade talks over the past few weeks, and the star tight end is hoping they don’t find a partner.

Multiple teams have reportedly shown interest in Ertz, and a report over the weekend said the Eagles are moving closer to trading him. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer notes that Ertz is hoping to be released rather than traded, as he wants the ability to choose his next team.

Zach Ertz’s preference, if the #Eagles are prepared to move on, would clearly be to be released. He wants to pick his destination. The team obviously wants to get something in return. So that conflict will play out over the next week as both sides jockey to get what they want. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 8, 2021

That is hardly a surprise. Most players would probably prefer to become free agents rather than be traded, unless their team is willing to work with them to find a suitable destination. It does not seem like the Eagles are doing that with Ertz.

Ertz had his worst NFL season last year, though an ankle injury was a big factor in that. He caught just 36 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown. The Eagles were interested in signing him to a new deal, but contract negotiations between the two sides turned very ugly.

Ertz may end up getting his wish. He’s on the wrong side of 30, coming off a bad year and carries a salary cap hit of more than $12 million in 2021. The Eagles may not get the return they are hoping for.