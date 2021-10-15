Pro Bowler Zach Ertz traded to Cardinals from Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have been contemplating a potential Zach Ertz trade since last year, and the star tight end is finally on the move.

Ertz was traded from Philly to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. The Eagles will get rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round draft pick in the deal.

Trade: Eagles are sending three-time Pro Bowl TE Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/lUlic7y0Oa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 15, 2021

The Eagles confirmed the news and shared a tribute video to Ertz on Twitter:

579 receptions

6,267 yards

38 touchdowns

Countless unforgettable moments pic.twitter.com/HAqLztnJze — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2021

Ertz, 30, had four catches and a touchdown in Thursday night’s 29-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has 18 catches for 189 yards and two scores on the season. Dallas Goedert, whose emergence had made Ertz expendable to the Eagles, has 15 catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns this year.

It’s no surprise that the Eagles traded Ertz, as the three-time Pro Bowler has wanted a new contract for a while. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Ertz and the Cardinals have not yet discussed a long-term extension.

One veteran player was so convinced Ertz would be traded before the 2021 season that he made a hilarious bet with the tight end and lost. The trade came a bit later than many expected, but it was viewed as inevitable.