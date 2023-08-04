 Skip to main content
Zach Wilson got big assist from Aaron Rodgers during Hall of Fame game

August 4, 2023
by Grey Papke
Zach Wilson holds up a ball

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Wilson uncorked a big play in Thursday’s Hall of Fame game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, and he apparently has Aaron Rodgers to thank for it.

Wilson connected with Jets wide receiver Malik Taylor on a 57-yard pass during the first quarter of Thursday’s game. While it’s not much considering the setting, it’s encouraging to see Wilson making a play like this after his immense struggles in 2022.

Wilson apparently had some help on the play. After the game, the Jets quarterback credited Rodgers for putting in the call.

“Great call by Aaron Rodgers,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Have to give him a little shoutout there.”

Rodgers and Wilson appear to have forged a good relationship since Rodgers’ arrival earlier in the offseason. The Jets seemingly have not given up on Wilson as a potential long-term successor to Rodgers, no matter how implausible that is, but moments like this have to have some value for the younger quarterback.

Wilson threw six touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. He just turned 24 on Thursday, so maybe things like this really will prove fruitful.

