Zach Wilson hilariously addresses wild rumor about him

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been at the center of some wild internet gossip over the past several days, and he chose to address it on Wednesday. He did so in hilarious fashion.

Wilson broke his silence in an Instagram post. He shared some photos from a getaway he had with teammates at Gozzer Ranch in Idaho. He captioned the post, “Took the boys to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp! Poor cell service … what I miss?”

You can see the full post below:

Clearly, Wilson is very much aware that he has been a big story among the tabloids and sports blogs.

Wilson has become the subject of countless memes after his ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, accused Wilson in an Instagram comment of “sleeping with his moms best friend.” The explosive allegation came in response to fans who criticized Gile for supposedly dating one of Wilson’s former teammates.

The story has gotten so big that Wilson’s mom even addressed it on social media.

We will probably never know the truth about what did or did not happen between Wilson and his mom’s friend. Wilson could have just ignored everything and waited for it to blow over, but kudos to him for getting in on the fun.