Zach Wilson’s mom wants everyone to stop calling her friends

The internet is desperately trying to figure out which one of Zach Wilson’s mom’s friends it was that the star quarterback (allegedly) slept with, and Wilson’s mom would like the investigation to stop.

Lisa Wilson is very active on social media. She has over 100,000 Instagram followers and uses the platform to motivate and sell a variety of products. She has also never been shy about firing back at critics and trolls.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Abbey Gile, ignited a firestorm last week when she accused Wilson in an Instagram comment of “sleeping with his moms best friend.” Gile was defending herself after people criticized her because she appears to be dating one of Wilson’s former teammates.

That brings us to Wilson’s mom, who has done her best to avoid the gossip but did not ignore it entirely. As Outkick’s Joe Kinsey shared, Lisa said in one of her Instagram live videos that she wants people to stop calling her friends.

“My friends are freaking amazing. By the way, stop calling my friends, OK? You’re annoying them,” Wilson said. “They’re like, ‘Lisa, these people are crazy.’ I’m like, ‘I know, I know, yeah.’ Stop calling my friends, for real though.”

The implication is that people have been calling Lisa’s friends in an attempt to find out which one Zach may have hooked up with. It’s unclear how internet investigators would have tracked down phone numbers for Lisa’s friends, but nothing surprises us anymore.

Wilson himself has not addressed the situation, and he probably never will. Our guess is he has asked his mom and family to avoid it, too. Keep in mind that the New York Jets star once went to great lengths to try to get his mom to give up social media, but that is not going to happen.

Wilson just has to let the rumors blow over. The internet is going to keep having a blast with them in the meantime.