Ex-Jet critical of Zach Wilson over Elijah Moore response

Former New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall thinks quarterback Zach Wilson made a mistake in his handling of Elijah Moore’s situation on Thursday.

In an appearance on the “Up & Adams” show, Marshall felt Wilson handled questions about the Moore situation “totally wrong” and suggested he made too many excuses regarding why Moore has not been more involved in the offense.

“I saw Zach Wilson’s presser yesterday. He handled it totally wrong,” Marshall said. “He should have came out and said that this is my guy and I’m going to find ways to get him the ball. He came out with other excuses that were valid, but you don’t say that publicly. You go to your guy and say ‘I’m going to find a way.'”

For context, Wilson supported Moore on Thursday, but blamed the team’s lack of passing in recent games for Moore’s lack of targets.

“We just haven’t thrown much,” Wilson said, via Max Goodman of FanNation. “A lot of opportunity hasn’t gone around. It’s not a thing where I’m trying to avoid him or whatever it is because he’s a great player. I’m going through my progressions. I’m telling him, we’re talking, we’re talking about routes and how we can clean things up every week. It’s just being patient and trusting the process. I only had 10 completions last week, and we won the game.”

Moore has been upset with his reduced role in the Jets’ offense and has asked for a trade as a result. The Jets have indicated that they have no plans to honor the request.

Wilson did not say anything wrong, but he may be guilty of being too publicly honest here. That is what Marshall seems to think, at least, though it seems unlikely to make a huge difference in the situation either way.