Zach Wilson, Jets agree to rookie contract

The New York Jets gave fans a scare this week when reports surfaced that they were in a contract stalemate with Zach Wilson, but they have finally come to an agreement with the rookie.

Wilson has signed a four-year, $35.1 million contract with the Jets, according to multiple reports. The deal is fully guaranteed and includes a signing bonus of more than $22 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that the compromise was there is no deferral of signing bonus money for Wilson and the Jets were able to keep offset language in the deal.

Wilson was in Los Angeles prior to agreeing to the deal, but he took a flight to New York on Thursday to join the team.

There was never any real risk of Wilson and the Jets not coming to an agreement. However, the team wanted to get the deal done so that Wilson, who is projected to be their Week 1 starter, can take part in a full training camp. New York actually scheduled workouts with two veteran quarterbacks amid the contract dispute, though that was probably a leverage play.

The Jets drafted Wilson with the second overall pick this year. James Morgan and Mike White are the only other two quarterbacks with them at camp, so it would likely take an injury for Wilson to not begin the season as the starter.