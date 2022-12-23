 Skip to main content
Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football

December 22, 2022
by Larry Brown
Zach Wilson holds up a ball

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Jets fans had no mercy for their team while watching them struggle on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets’ offense ended three straight possessions with punts in the first half. They were booed after punting on their second-to-last possession of the half. Then after Zach Wilson was intercepted on a Hail Mary attempt before halftime, the Jets were booed off the field.

The frustration from the fans was understandable.

The Jets had just 66 yards and 3 first downs in the first half. That’s difficult to watch. Factor in the poor weather conditions the fans were sitting through, and it’s no wonder why the supporters were grumpy.

