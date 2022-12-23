Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football

New York Jets fans had no mercy for their team while watching them struggle on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jets’ offense ended three straight possessions with punts in the first half. They were booed after punting on their second-to-last possession of the half. Then after Zach Wilson was intercepted on a Hail Mary attempt before halftime, the Jets were booed off the field.

Zach Wilson IS GETTING BOOED By Jets Fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/EmTy5CBnLs — NFL Daily (@SportsContent23) December 23, 2022

The frustration from the fans was understandable.

The Jets had just 66 yards and 3 first downs in the first half. That’s difficult to watch. Factor in the poor weather conditions the fans were sitting through, and it’s no wonder why the supporters were grumpy.