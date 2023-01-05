Jets OC has 1 big regret about way Zach Wilson was handled

New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur made an interesting admission about one big regret he had about the organization’s handling of quarterback Zach Wilson.

LaFleur admitted that the Jets made a mistake throwing Wilson into the fray as a starter in his rookie season. The Jets offensive coordinator voiced regret Thursday that the team had not sat Wilson for a while and allowed him to learn the league and watch a veteran from the bench.

LaFleur on Wilson: "In hindsight, it probably would have benefitted [him] just to sit back and learn a little bit and watch a veteran do it and just kind of grow in this league, kind of in the backseat watching and getting better in practice." — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) January 5, 2023

Wilson was the Jets’ Week 1 starter after they drafted him No. 2 overall in 2021. He started 13 of the team’s 17 games, with only a midseason injury taking him out of action.

The role of a rookie quarterback is up for debate, as some teams prefer to keep them on the bench for a year or two until they learn the league. The Chiefs did that to great effect with Patrick Mahomes, for instance. Each quarterback is different, however, and the Jets may have simply placed too much confidence in Wilson.

The Jets remain adamant that Wilson is still their quarterback of the future. If he does not work out, however, LaFleur’s take could lead to a lot of second-guessing.