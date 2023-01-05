 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, January 5, 2023

Jets OC has 1 big regret about way Zach Wilson was handled

January 5, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Zach Wilson on the practice field

May 7, 2021; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during rookie minicamp. Mandatory Credit: New York Jets/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur made an interesting admission about one big regret he had about the organization’s handling of quarterback Zach Wilson.

LaFleur admitted that the Jets made a mistake throwing Wilson into the fray as a starter in his rookie season. The Jets offensive coordinator voiced regret Thursday that the team had not sat Wilson for a while and allowed him to learn the league and watch a veteran from the bench.

“In hindsight, it probably would have benefitted [him] just to sit back and learn a little bit and watch a veteran do it and just kind of grow in this league, kind of in the backseat watching and getting better in practice,” LaFleur admitted.

Wilson was the Jets’ Week 1 starter after they drafted him No. 2 overall in 2021. He started 13 of the team’s 17 games, with only a midseason injury taking him out of action.

The role of a rookie quarterback is up for debate, as some teams prefer to keep them on the bench for a year or two until they learn the league. The Chiefs did that to great effect with Patrick Mahomes, for instance. Each quarterback is different, however, and the Jets may have simply placed too much confidence in Wilson.

The Jets remain adamant that Wilson is still their quarterback of the future. If he does not work out, however, LaFleur’s take could lead to a lot of second-guessing.

Article Tags

Mike LaFleurNew York JetsZach Wilson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus